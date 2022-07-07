President pens letter to PM over harassment of journalists

In a letter penned to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed his deep concern over the increasing trend of harassment and torture of journalists and media personnel in the country.

Recently, known columnist and journalist Ayaz Amir was thrashed by unidentified persons who injured him and his driver. Earlier this week, anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was also arrested on bogus FIRs.

The President highlighted how violence against journalists depicted an intolerant mindset that leads to negative repercussions on freedom of expression and the future of democracy. “Such actions also come under international focus and tarnish the image of our country.”

Dr Alvi expressed his concern over how Pakistan stood at the 157th position in the Freedom of Press Index-2022 which is very low.

He went on to add that Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International (AI), and the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) in their reports have attributed harassment, intimidation, and physical violence against journalists as the main reasons for the dismal position of Pakistan in the said index.

Referring to the reports of CPJ and HRW where it was alleged that 96 journalists had been killed in Pakistan from 1992 to 2022 apart from being subjected to charges of sedition and terrorism to stifle dissent and criticism against the powerful elements of the state.

He also shed light on some cases such as Nazim Jokhiyo who was tortured to death, Aziz Memon who was killed near his hometown, abduction of Matiullah Jan, assault on Asad Toor and firing on Absar Alam.

The FIRs on Sami Ibrahim, Arshad Sharif, Sabir Shakir, Imran Riaz Khan and Moeed Pirzada at various police stations were also discussed.

“It was observed that recent actions being taken against the reputed journalists undermined the efforts of the judiciary because when in one jurisdiction relief was provided, cases were filed in another jurisdiction with mala fide intention to continue the harassment,” the letter reads. “It appears that a reign of terror has been unleashed against the media persons who have independent opinions.”

“Pakistan being a democratic country, should not allow oppression and persecution of intelligentsia and journalists,” President Alvi stressed. “Law enforcement agencies may be directed to ensure the protection of journalists and media persons as well as politicians across the aisle should also play their role to save the journalists from the highhandedness of unknown and unscrupulous elements.”

Dr Alvi asked the premier to keep him informed of the remedial actions taken by him as per article 46 of the Constitution.