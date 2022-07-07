SBP’s foreign reserves fall below $10b levels again

Foreign exchange reserves held with the State Bank of Pakistan dipped below the $10 billion level at the end of the last week, despite the fact that Pakistan received a generous injection of $2.3 billion from Chinese commercial banks late last month.

This was revealed in fresh data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday showed that the reserves with the central bank in the week ending June 30, stood at $9.82 billion.

At the same time, reserves with commercial banks stood at $5.93 billion.

This meant that the country’s total reserves were $15.74 billion.

The central bank said that the reserves were down due to repayment of external debt and payments for imports.

Since the last weekend coincided with the end of the fiscal year, the position signified the situation of reserves at the end of the fiscal year.

In that regard, it was a year of consistent decline in reserves.

The fiscal year started in July 2021 when total reserves stood at $24.4 billion. It fell by nearly $9 billion. Of this, $17.3 billion was held by the SBP while $7.1 billion was held by commercial banks.

Pakistan had received $2.3 billion from a consortium of Chinese banks in the form of a loan. Before the transfer of funds, Pakistani foreign currency reserves stood at $14.21 billion - of this $8.24 billion was held by SBP and $5.97 billion by commercial banks.