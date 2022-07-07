Another step closer: Govt decides to reduce commercial gas prices

In a step which will take Pakistan closer to meeting preconditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume its loan program, the government has decided to raise the gas tariff by at least 45%.

Moreover, the government has decided to issue a new tender for the import of wheat, but not before scrapping the old tender.

This was directed on Thursday in a meeting of the Federal Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which met at the Finance Division in Islamabad. The meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and was attended by the Federal Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, federal secretaries and other senior officers.

Gas prices

During the meeting, the Petroleum Division submitted a summary on the pricing of natural gas for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The division stated that since the fiscal year 2015-16, prices of gas have not been revised in line with the revenue requirements determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). As a result, a revenue shortfall/tariff differential worth Rs547 billion has been accumulated since March 2022.

Similarly, the gas sector’s circular debt had swelled from Rs299 billion in June 2018 to Rs1.232 trillion by March 31, 2022.

To overcome the revenue losses, contain the circular debt, sustain the supply chain and invest in exploration and production, the Petroleum Division moved a summary containing the broad principles and parameters for the revision of gas prices category-wise.

It was suggested that the simplest way to resolve the mounting losses being suffered by both companies, there is a need to enhance the tariffs.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the meeting was told, needs to charge Rs854.52 per MMBTU to bridge its losses. The revised tariff proposes an increase of Rs266.58 per MMBTU or around 45%.

Similarly, to overcome losses suffered by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), it needs to charge Rs699.30 per MMBTU, an increase of Rs308.53, or around 44%.

The ECC considered and approved the proposal to revise consumer rates for gas. The committee also directed to further reduce gas rates for export and non-export industry - which uses the fuel to run captive power plants.

New wheat import tender

Ministry of National Food Security and Research submitted a summary for the urgent award of a second international wheat tender to import 500,000 metric tons (MT) of wheat.

After discussion, the ECC decided to scrap the tenders and directed the Trade Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to float fresh tenders, but for the import of 300,000 MT of wheat.

To ascertain the actual wheat requirement for the country, it was decided that per the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a committee has been formed, comprising the ministers of commerce, food security and finance.

Continuing PM’s Relief Package in KP

The industries and production ministry submitted a summary for continuing the PM’s relief package 2020, the Sasta Atta initiative for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the expansion of the Utility Stores network across Pakistan.

The ECC approved the motion to continue the distribution of subsidized flour under the Sasta Atta Initiative at 1,200 additional sale points in KP for July and August.

The committee also sought a complete mechanism for the distribution of subsidy packages through the utility stores.

Sovereign guarantees for new coal plant

In a summary of the Power Division, the ECC decided to issue sovereign guarantees worth Rs10 billion for the construction of two units of the 660 megawatt Super Coal Power Projects in Jamshoro, Sindh.

Around 90% of construction work on the units has been completed.

The guarantee will be given to local banks and financial institutions under the Syndicated Term Finance Facility (STFF) agreed with Faysal Bank Limited.

Funds for varsities

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted another summary on the provision of funds to the Higher Education Commission to release the markup amount.

The ECC allowed funds in the form of a grant amounting to Rs96.873 million, which has already been released as a loan to the commission in pursuance of the ECC’s decision from November 2021.

The ECC also approved an Rs20.085 million grant and allowed its allocation through a technical supplementary grant to the Ministry of Industries and Production. The funds had been approved by the ECC during its meeting on March 30, 2022.

Further, the ECC directed the Privatization Commission that in future all liabilities may be mentioned in contracts between buyer and seller of privatized entities.

Tax exemption for JICA

Following a similar move for western aid agencies, the Ministry of Economic Affairs submitted a summary to provide an exemption to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) from the payment of general sales tax.

To support development activities carried out by JICA, the ECC allowed blanket exemption from the payment of sales tax by the aid agency on goods it purchases.

This exemption shall also be available on the procurement of services by JICA in the Islamabad Capital Territory under the ICT ordinance, 2001.

The meeting granted approval for the provision of Rs968 million as markup to the Heavy Electrical Complex.