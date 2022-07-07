Good news: Lafangey cleared by censor board for screening on Eidul Azha

In a welcome development, the Central Board of Film Censors on Thursday cleared upcoming Pakistani movie “Lafangey” for showings in local cinemas.

The development was confirmed by Lafangey’s team.

“This is to inform you all that film Lafangey has received a clearance after full board review at Islamabad censor board. We will be releasing Lafangey on Eid-ul-Adha. Inshallah! Thank you for all the concern and support,” the PR team informed the reporter.

Lafangey was banned for release in Pakistan after the censor board claimed it “unfit” for the country’s audience. However, Mani - who stars in the film - believes that there is nothing in Lafangey that hasn’t been done before.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, Mani shared that the Sindh Censor Board had requested a cut in the film which they complied with and removed. However, Punjab Censor Board put a ban on it without watching it completely. He added: “They only watch about 45 minutes of the film and banned it.”

The film stars Sami Khan, Mani, Mubeen Gabool, Saleem Miraj and Nazesh Jahangir in the lead roles.