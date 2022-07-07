Pakistan rejects Indian dossier accusing it of hatching terror plots

Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected the Indian dossier in which Islamabad was accused of hatching terror plots against the rival neighbor.

According to the Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Indian Army made a vicious attempt to involve Pakistan in propagation of terrorism.

Pakistan rejects false and self-created dossier, he said adding that the so-called document is based on fake and fabricated information.

He said that the institutions which compiled the dossier want to distract attention from Indian terrorism in the occupied Kashmir.

On July 6, a 32-page defense dossier compiled by think tank Bharat Shakti with inputs by the Indian government accused Pakistan of hatching terror plots including infiltration of militants to India.

The Indian document accused Pakistan of the killings of policemen, teachers, and migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir through its proxies along with brainwashing of the youth in the occupied valley to join the terrorist organizations.

During the weekly press briefing on Thursday, MoFA spokesperson expressed concerns on human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said, “It is no surprise that during the week a dozen Kashmiri youth were arrested in continuing cordon and search operations. India must realize that despite applying all tools of oppression and using state terrorism as a policy, it has failed to subjugate the will of the Kashmiri people.”

Islamabad once again called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations (UN) and human rights organizations, to investigate the persistent extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces and bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

The spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against Indian occupation till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as promised to them by the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.