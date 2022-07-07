Pakistani climbers Shehroze, Fazal rescued from Nanga Parbat

Pakistan Army Aviation have successfully rescued both stranded mountaineers, Shehroze Kashif and Fazal Ali, from Nanga Parbat.

The rescue team and the climbers have landed at Jaglot near Gilgit.

Shehroze’s father, Kashif Salman, thanked Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army, DG ISPR and the Gilgit-Baltistan government for their support throughout.

It must be noted that Shehroze and Fazal were found after going missing at Nanga Parbat on Tuesday.

Kashif had become the youngest, 20, climber in the world to scale the Nanga Parbat.

However, Kashif and Ali went missing during the descend from the ninth highest mountain in the world.

Thankfully, the two climbers were seen descending to camp three from the basecamp on Wednesday morning.

“The duo [Shehroze and Fazal] survived the night at 7350m with their sheer willpower and resilience and resumed descent in the early morning as soon as weather opened,” a tweet from Shehroze’s official Twitter account stated.