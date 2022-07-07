‘Imran Khan’s helicopter pilot receiving threats from unknown numbers’

Ex-information and law minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s helicopter pilot was receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the PTI leader said certain quarters have stooped down to the level of threats to achieve their objectives. He later played the alleged call to Imran’s pilot in which an unidentified man can be heard saying “you will be picked up by 5pm tomorrow.”

He expressed hope that concerned authorities will investigate the matter, recalling how army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum had ordered their institutions to not meddle in political matters and refrain from meeting politicians.

Fawad highlighted that calls from unknown numbers are only made by two institutions.

“I urge the head of Intelligence Bureau to look into the matter if people from his institution are involved in this,” he said. “These calls from unknown numbers should stop.”

The PTI leader warned that Pakistan is not Burma and people have the freedom of free will. “Fear does not last forever.”

The ex-federal minister maintained that Pakistan cannot be ruled on the basis of power. “Martial law was imposed four times in the country but it was also ended four times.”

Earlier in the morning, former planning minister Asad Umar in a tweet, claimed that Imran’s helicopter pilot had been receiving threats from unknown numbers.