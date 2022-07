All the local climbers who have summitted Pakistan’s eight-thousanders

Pakistan is enjoying a historic climbing season with around 1,400 foreign mountaineers bidding to scale its lofty peaks.

The country is home to five of the world’s 14 mountains higher than 8,000 metres, and climbing them all is considered the ultimate achievement of any mountaineer.

8000-meter peaks in Pakistan

K2 – 8,611 meters

The world’s second-highest peak, K2, is considered the ultimate mountaineering challenge due to extremely difficult topography and harsh weather.

Nanga Parbat – 8,126 meters

The world’s ninth tallest mountain, Nanga Parbat, is also known as the ‘Killer Mountain’ as many climbers have died in the past during its summit.

Gasherbrum I – 8,080 meters

Gasherbrum I is the 11th highest mountain in the world. The mountaineers have to deal with avalanches and rock falls in order to make it to the top.

Broad Peak – 8,051 meters

Broad Peak is the world’s 12th highest peak. It is called Broad Peak because of its breadth at the top, which is two-kilometer wide.

Gasherbrum II – 8035 meters

Gasherbrum II is the world’s 13th highest peak. The remote nature of the peak ensures that only climbers with stamina and determination can be successful here.

List of local climbers who have summitted eight-thousanders in Pakistan

Ashraf Aman

Nanga Parbat – 1962

K2 – 1977

Gasherbrum I – 1982

Qudrat Ali

Gasherbrum II – 1998, 2000, 2003, 2005

Broad Peak – 1999, 2008, 2009

Nanga Parbat – 2001, 2005

Gasherbrum I - 2004

Shaheen Baig

Gasherbrum II – 2001

K2 – 2004

Abdul Jabbar Bhatti

Broad Peak – 1985

Gasherbrum II – 1986

Meherban Karim

Broad Peak – 2002, 2004

Gasherbrum II – 2003

Nanga Parbat – 2005, 2007

K2 – 2006, 2007, 2008

Mohammad ‘Little’ Karim

Gasherbrum II – 1985

Shehroze Kashif

Broad Peak – 2019

K2 – 2021

Nanga Parbat 2022

Amir Mehdi

Nanga Parbat – 1953

K2 – 1954

Nazir Sabir

K2 – 1981

Gasherbrum II – 1982

Broad Peak – 1982

Gasherbrum I – 1992

Ali Raza Sadapara

Gasherbrum II – 1998, 2004, 2017, 2021

Nanga Parbat – 2005

Gasherbrum I – 1990, 2000, 2017

Broad Peak – 1993, 2005, 2011, 2017

Ali Sadapara

Gasherbrum II – 2006

Nanga Parbat – 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2019

Gasherbrum I – 2010

Broad Peak – 2017

K2 – 2018

Hassan Sadapara

Nanga Parbat – 1999

K2 – 2004

Gasherbrum I – 2006

Gasherbrum II – 2006

Broad Peak – 2007

Naila Kiani

Gasherbrum II - 2021

Sirbaz Khan

Nanga Parbat – 2017

K2 – 2018

Broad Peak – 2019

Gasherbrum II – 2022

Sajid Ali Sadapara

K2 – 2019, 2021

Rajab Shah

Nanga Parbat – 1989

Gasherbrum I – 1990, 1992

Broad Peak – 1993

K2 – 1995

Gasherbrum II – 1998

Nisar Hussain Sadapara

K2 – 2004

Mohammad Hussain

K2 – 2004

Mohammad Ali

K2 – 2004

Nanga Parbat – 2008, 2009

Mehrban Shah

K2 – 1995

Mohammad Sher Khan

Nanga Parbat – 1989

Mirza Mohammad Atta-ul-Haq

Nanga Parbat – 1989

Mohammad Ullah

Nanga Parbat – 1989, 1997

Gasherbrum I – 1990

Aziz Baig

Nanga Parbat – 1997

Rozi Ali

Nanga Parbat – 1998

Gasherbrum I – 1997

Sarwar Ali

Nanga Parbat – 2004

Ali Raza

Nanga Parbat – 2005

Hassan Jan

Nanga Parbat – 2005, 2009

Qurban Mohammad

Nanga Parbat – 2005

Amin Ullah

Nanga Parbat – 2009

Ghulam Mehdi

Nanga Parbat – 2009

Ali Raza

Gasherbrum I – 1990, 1997

Mohammad Yousaf

Gasherbrum I – 1990

Mohammad Sadiq

Gasherbrum I – 2006

Fida Hussain

Gasherbrum I – 2007

Mohammad Iqbal

Gasherbrum I – 2009

Iqbal Parwana

Gasherbrum I – 2009

Fazal Ali

K2 – 2014, 2017, 2018

Gasherbrum I – 2011

Broad Peak – 2013

Jehan Baig

Gasherbrum I

Gasherbrum II

Ali Musa

K2 – 2018

Imtiaz Sadapara

K2 – 2018

Zakir Hussain

K2 – 2021

Hussain Ali

K2 – 2021

Amer Baig

Broad Peak – 2019

Jalaluddin

Broad Peak – 2021

Eid Mohammad

Broad Peak – 2021

Faryad Karim

Broad Peak – 2021