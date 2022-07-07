Turncoats of any color or size to be defeated in Punjab bypolls, Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the turncoats ‘of any color or size’ could not win the byelections in Punjab as the passion of the people was undefeated.

He addressed a public rally in Sheikhpura in connection with electioneering for byelections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

Imran Khan said the byelections are a war between two ideologies and people have stood against the ‘imported regime’.

Calling out Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, he said, “ Hamza Kukri, you cannot win the elections [bypolls] no matter what you do.“

Imran Khan reiterated that Hamza Shahbaz and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are hand in glove for rigging in the upcoming elections.

PTI chairman said they want to have friendly ties with every state including the United States (US) and India, but they would not embrace slavery or compromise on the blood of Kashmiris.

“I ask the US who are you to say to me that I shouldn’t be going to Russia,” the ex-premier said and added that India, for the benefit of it people, is purchasing oil from Russia despite being an ally of the US.

However, he added the American slaves in the country could not dare to purchase oil from Russia as it would displease their masters.

He said that the only complaint he has with the US is that a convicted could not even become a peon there, but it imposed thieves at the top which was Pakistan’s insult.

PTI chairman said they have noted down the name of every policeman who was part of the ‘state brutality’ on May 25, adding that they would be held accountable when PTI would come into power as the truth will transpire on July 17.

Addressing the Punjab inspector general (IG) and chief secretary, the former prime minister said he had appointed both officials because they were honest.

However, he warned that by listening to illegal orders of Hamza Shahbaz and pre-poll rigging, they were not doing justice to their service.

Quoting a Hadith by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said the societies where the powerful are pardoned, and the weaker ones are put into jails collapse, noting it as the reason behind Pakistan’s decline.