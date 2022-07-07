Miftah Ismail promises cooking oil price will soon come down to Rs350

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has said that the prices of cooking and ghee would soon come down to Rs350-Rs400 as the price of edible oil in the international market has dropped significantly.

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

Miftah said that the oil prices in the international market have come down from $123/barrel to $100/barrel. We will make sure that the benefit of a decrease in oil prices reaches the public, he said.

The minister said that the overall economic situation of the country is improving. “PTI had laid landmines for the incoming government,” he claimed.

Imran Khan had left behind one of the biggest fiscal deficits of Pakistan’s history, he said.

IMF agreement will be signed in a few days

He said that there is truth to the rumors of suspension of the IMF program. The IMF agreement will be signed in a few days, the minister said.

Talking about the foreign reserves situation, he said that the situation will improve once the government receives the IMF tranche.

Miftah said that the foreign exchange reserves is over $10b, adding that the situation improved after Pakistan received $2.3billion from China, he added.

Electricity shortfall

The finance minister said one of the nuclear plants capable of generating 1,100MW will be online by tomorrow while one the Haveli Badal-II power plant will soon be generating electricity.

Pakistan is still facing an electricity shortfall, he said. Our capacity is low while the demand is high.

He said that the government is also setting up a 6,000MW solar-powered plant.

Miftah said that five power plants were closed because of unavailability of fuel. I wish the PTI government had signed agreement for the gas supply when the long term contracts were available for $4, he added.

Talking about the subsidy announced by Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for households using up to 100 units of electricity, Miftah said it was the Punjab government that is giving the subsidy not the federal government.

It’s a noble step by the Punjab government for the poor and should not be challenged.

He refuted the reports that the government is discontinuing the Kamyaab Jawan Program. We are just reshaping it, he said, adding that earlier up to Rs25 million were given on 4% interest.