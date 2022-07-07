State Bank raises interest rate to historic 15%

Higher inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, energy crisis and a widening current account deficit has pushed the State Bank of Pakistan to raise the interest rate by 125 basis points to 15%, the highest ever in the country’s history.

The new rates were announced by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Dr Murtaza Syed during a news conference in Karachi.

“Like most of the world, Pakistan is facing a large negative income shock from high inflation and necessary but difficult increases in utility prices and taxes,” the bank’s monetary policy committee noted.

“Without decisive macroeconomic adjustments,” it said, there is a “significant risk of substantially worse outcomes that would compromise price stability, financial stability and growth.”

This could take the form of runaway inflation, foreign exchange reserve depletion and the need for sudden and aggressive tightening actions later that would be significantly more disruptive for economic activity and employment.

“Adjustment is difficult but necessary in Pakistan, as it is all over the world,” the committee said, adding that in the interest of social stability, the burden of this adjustment must be shared equitably across the population, by ensuring that the relatively well-off absorb most of the increase in utility prices and taxes while well-targeted and adequate assistance is provided to the more vulnerable.

The policy note issued by the State Bank said that the rates come in the wake of three encouraging economic developments at the policy level.

These include the reversal of the unsustainable energy subsidy package and fiscal budget centered on strong fiscal consolidation.

This, the note said, has “paved the way for completion of the on-going review of the IMF program, which will ensure that tail risks associated with meeting Pakistan’s external financing needs are averted.”

Second, a $2.3 billion commercial loan from China has helped provide support to foreign exchange reserves, which had been falling since January due to current account pressures, external debt repayments and paucity of fresh foreign inflows.

Third, economic activity remains robust, with the momentum of the last two years of near six percent growth carrying into the start of fiscal year 2022-23. As a result, Pakistan faces a significantly lower trade-off between growth and inflation than many countries where the post-Covid recovery has not been as vigorous.

Cloud over economy

The central bank, however, did forecast a challenging global economic environment which could put a cloud over Pakistan’s economy indirectly.

Globally, the SBP said, inflation is at multi-decade highs in most countries and central banks are responding aggressively through strong monetary tightening at the risk of a slowdown in global growth and even recession risks, highlighting the primacy that central banks are placing on containing inflation at this juncture.

This is leading to depreciation pressure on most emerging market currencies, the bank said, suggesting that the pressure on the Pakistani currency could be a byproduct of the same.

On the domestic front, the SBP said that after energy subsidies were reversed, both headline and core inflation increased significantly in June, rising to a 14-year high.

Inflation expectations of consumers and businesses also rose markedly. At the same time, the current account deficit unexpectedly spiked in May and the trade deficit continued its post-March widening trend to reach a seven-month high in June, on burgeoning energy imports.

As a result, foreign exchange reserves and the rupee remained under pressure, further worsening the inflation outlook.

EFS and LTFF linked to policy rate

Deputy Governor Sima Kamil said that the committee had noted that interest rates on Export Facility (EFS) and Long Term Finance Facility (LTFF) loans are now being linked to the policy rate to strengthen monetary policy transmission, while continuing to incentivize exports by presently offering a discount of 500 basis points relative to the policy rate.

Kamil further said that said that both were now being enhanced to 10%.

These actions, the SBP governors explained, continues the monetary tightening which has been underway since last September, which is aimed at ensuring a soft landing of the economy amid an exceptionally challenging and uncertain global environment.

“It should help cool economic activity, prevent a de-anchoring of inflation expectations and provide support to the rupee in the wake of multi-year high inflation and record imports,” the central bank said.

Dr Syed added that they saw growth in the current fiscal year at 3-4%. This ratio, he said, was a good outlook given the circumstances.

On inflation, he said that it is expected it will remain at around 20% for the incoming fiscal year before falling sharply to the five - seven percent target range by the end of the fiscal year 2023-Y24, driven by tight policies, normalization of global commodity prices, and beneficial base effects.

“While risks exist on both sides, those of significantly higher inflation dominate, prompting today’s rate increase. Going forward, the MPC will remain data-dependent, paying particularly close attention to month-on-month inflation, the evolution of inflation expectations and global commodity prices, as well as developments on the fiscal and external fronts.”

The government, he said, needs to focus on food prices and ensure that subsidies go to the deserving in targeted subsidy programs.