Rupee regains some pride against US dollar

The rupee remained under pressure on Thursday, the last working day before the long Eidul Azha holidays commence. However, it did recover some pride, finishing eight paisas stronger in the interbank market.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that in the interbank trading on Thursday, the rupee gained eight paisas against the US dollar to finish at Rs207.91.

The data showed that at the close of the day on Wednesday, the rupee was traded in the interbank for Rs207.99, having slipped Rs3.43 in three days.

The losses came after a week of solid gains by the rupee which appreciated by as much as Rs7.37.

The pressure remains on the rupee owing to delays in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) resuming an extended fund facility whereby Pakistan stands to receive around $1.8 billion.

A $2.3 billion loan by commercial banks of China in June had helped ease pressure on the rupee which had plunged its value against the dollar to a historic high of Rs211.93.