On public demand: Sindh govt test runs new bus route

With its newly-launched Peoples Bus Service (PBS) receiving rave reviews and a surge in passengers, demands for a route serving the relatively posh areas of Clifton have been heard by the provincial transport authorities and a trial run has been conducted.

According to the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), a trial run has been conducted to survey and test drive a new route of the bus.

This route is not included in the original list of six routes.

The trial run commenced from Hotel Metropole and its destination was Nishan-e-Pakistan on Sea View. The bus headed towards Clifton, going past Teen Talwar and then on to Do Talwar before turning towards the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

From there, it turned towards the sea shore, heading down towards the Marine Promenade before turning and heading towards the Nishan-e-Pakistan monument along the shore on Sea View.

The test run route measures around 10 kilometers, which is far less than the average distance buses cover on the other routes.

Last month, the Sindh government had launched the much-vaunted bus service in Karachi. Owned by the provincial government, the buses would be operated by a federal government company.

After inaugurating the first route to much fanfare, buses started plying on a second route before the end of the month.

