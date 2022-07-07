Will it rain in Pakistan during Eidul Azha holidays?

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is predicting more showers during the Eidul Azha holidays.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are likely to weaken during the next 24 hours, however, it may strengthen over the weekend.

Under the influence of current weather system more rains and thundershowers have been forecast in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara from July 9 to July 12 with occasional gap.

Isolated showers are also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta, Badin, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat between July 8 and July 9.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Thundershowers may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

Earlier, the PMD had also said an emergency helpline number ‘16’ has become functional and section 144 is being imposed near rivers and dams during the current spell of monsoon.

PMD Director Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Baber said that all concerned authorities have been advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

He said the caller will only have to dial 16 and it will be routed to the concerned flood emergency response department.