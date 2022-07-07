PIA offers 20% discounts on tickets

After the railways, the national flag carrier has also announced a discount on fares for passengers during the Eid holidays.

The decision was announced by Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday.

Rafique said that he had spoken with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and directed him to facilitate people trying to get to their loved ones on Eid and to offer remissions in fares.

Subsequently discounts of 20% in prices of tickets were announced.

The facility will be available only during the three days of Eidul Azha.

Moreover, it will only be applicable on domestic flights.

On Wednesday, the Railways had offered 30% discounts on prices of tickets during the three days of Eid.