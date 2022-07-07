FBR imposes a tax of Rs43 m on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Famed singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan came on the radar of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after it discovered his secret bank accounts with a balance of over Rs60 million.

According to reports, FBR has imposed a tax of Rs43 million on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and has given him a month’s time to pay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The FBR discovered that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan holds several secret accounts, however, he claimed that he only has accounts in two banks.

Sources revealed that the Intelligence and Investigation and Land Revenue had traced over Rs60 million to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s secret bank accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

FBR reached out to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to explain the transactions, however, after receiving no satisfactory answer, it ordered him to pay Rs43 million in taxes within a month.