Thatta: Bodies of 8 coal miner recovered

The district administration has recovered the bodies of eight coal miners who were stranded in the coal mine because of a flood during the monsoon in Thatta, Sindh.

The bodies were recovered from a coal mine in the Jhimpir area of Thatta and were shifted to the Rural Health Center, while the search for the other two workers is still underway.

The coal miners belonged to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Jhimpir is a mountainous area where the recent monsoon rains caused the flood to enter the coal mine. Railway tracks and mines have been badly affected by the rains.

The district administration has ordered the authorities to provide the best possible relief to the affectees.

On Wednesday, the downpour continued in several parts of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) at regular intervals, and many low-lying areas were inundated.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman had said that the country has received 87% above normal rainfall during the prevailing monsoon season whereas the death toll due to heavy rains had surged to 77 since June 14.

“Pakistan has become the sixth most affected country due to climate change,” the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to focus on climate change events. “Media is also requested to sensitize masses on precautionary measures during the monsoon disasters,” she said.

The pre-monsoon started in June received more precipitation and there were 16 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events recorded this season due to extreme heatwave, the minister said. Earlier, this was limited to 5-6 on average.