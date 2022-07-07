UK’s Boris Johnson quits as Conservative leader

Boris Johnson stepped down as Conservative party leader on Thursday, paving the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister, after dozens of his ministers quit the government.

While addressing the media, the UK prime minister announced to quit as Conservative party leader saying that the process of choosing the new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

He said they will keep leveling up, keep unleashing the potential of every part of the United Kingdom, If they can do that they will be the most prosperous in Europe.

“Being prime minister is an education in itself—I have traveled to every part of UK and I have found so many people possessed of such boundless British originality and so willing to tackle old problems in new ways.”

“Even if things can sometimes seem dark now, our future together is golden,” Johnson added.

It follows more than 50 resignations since Tuesday by ministers of various ranks and their Tory MP aides, as Johnson’s support dramatically dropped away following a slew of recent scandals.