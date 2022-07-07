Boris Johnson quits as Conservative leader

Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader on Thursday, the BBC reported, paving the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister, after dozens of his ministers quit the government.

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today – he will continue as prime minister until the autumn,” BBC political editor Chris Mason reported, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

It follows more than 50 resignations since Tuesday by ministers of various ranks and their Tory MP aides, as Johnson’s support dramatically dropped away following a slew of recent scandals.