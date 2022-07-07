Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 7 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 7 July 2022 Jul 07, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 7 July 2022 Recommended NCA-Bahria Town deal: SBP has no info about ₤190m received from UK Will it rain in Pakistan during Eidul Azha holidays? PIA offers 20% discounts on tickets Related Stories ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ WATCH: Tourist couple goes viral for saving a child’s life in Naltar Valley Most Popular Will it rain in Karachi today? Medical board says Dua Zehra’s age is closer to 15 Exclusive: My parents will kill me if I go back, says Dua Zehra