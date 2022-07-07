Rescue mission launched to locate missing Pakistan climber Sharif Sadapara

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has issued an order about starting a search and rescue mission in order to locate missing mountaineer Sharif Sadapara.

The climber went missing during summit of the Broad Peak and reportedly fell from a very high altitude.

Broad Peak, the twelfth-highest mountain in the world at 8047 metres above sea level, is a mountain in the Karakoram on the border of Pakistan and China.

According to Alpine Club of Pakistan, the Pakistani climber Sadpara has conquered multiple peaks over 8,000 meters. He has also worked with Pakistan’s Army in Siachen for rescue mission in relentless conditions and situations.

Meanwhile, Shehroze Kashif’s father, Kashif Salman, has stated that Pakistan Army is going to pick his son and fellow mountaineer Fazal Ali from or below Camp two of Nanga Parbat and drop them at Skardu.

He also thanked Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan Army, DG ISPR and the Gilgit-Baltistan government for their support throughout.

It must be noted that Shehroze and Fazal were found after going missing at Nanga Parbat on Tuesday.

Kashif had become the youngest, 20, climber in the world to scale the Nanga Parbat.

However, Kashif and Ali went missing during the descend from the ninth highest mountain in the world.

Thankfully, the two climbers were seen descending to camp three from the basecamp on Wednesday morning.

“The duo [Shehroze and Fazal] survived the night at 7350m with their sheer willpower and resilience and resumed descent in the early morning as soon as weather opened,” a tweet from Shehroze’s official Twitter account stated.