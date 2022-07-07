Banks told to stay open on Friday

Even though the government had announced Eidul Azha holidays from July 8, the State Bank on Thursday directed private banks to keep designated branches open on Friday to facilitate the public ahead of the festive season.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) directed that due to the extended vacations announced by the federal government, traders, business people and the public at large could be left without access to essential banking services.

To facilitate them, the SBP said, it has been decided that designated branches of banks will remain open on Friday.

Moreover, it directed that branches which are located close to cattle markets, commercial centers, large cities, ports and other trading areas will remain open.

However, it said that clearances through the NIFT or RTGS systems will not be available on Friday.

Further, any other transaction, including currency exchange will be available when banks fully reopen on July 13.

Earlier, the SBP had announced that in line with the government gazette, its offices will remain closed from July 8 to July 12.

Stock exchange to remain closed

In a separate notification, the SBP said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited shall remain closed from Friday, July 8, 2022, till Tuesday, July 12, 2022, on account of Eidul Azha.

This means that Thursday, July 7, will be the last day of trading before the holidays.