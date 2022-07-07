TikTok star arrested for murdering her husband

Faisalabad police has arrested a TikTok star, Maimoona Erum Shehzadi, along with her partner for the murder of the former’s husband.

The accused claimed that her husband, Khalil Ahmed was killed while resisting a robbery last month in Agoki area of Faisalabad police station.

An FIR was registered by on the complaint of the deceased’s brother Jaleel Ahmed.

Later, DPO Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza formed a special team headed by SP Investigation Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, including DSP President Circle and SHO Thane Agoki to probe the matter.

After a thorough investigation, police officials found that the TikTok star had planned her husband’s murder with her partner, Rizwan alias Zain. Maimoon and Rizwan wanted to get married, which is why the two planned to kill Khalil.

The investigations also revealed that Rizwan shot and killed Khalil.

It is also reported that another suspect was involved in the murder but has been on the run since. Police officials are currently trying to trace him down.