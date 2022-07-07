PSB to sponsor athletes for Commonwealth, Islamic Solidarity Games

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will sponsor athletes, who have the ability to win medals for the country, during the upcoming Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games.

The development was confirmed during the PSB’s 25th Board Meeting on Wednesday.

“However, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) may like to sponsor more players for forthcoming Commonwealth and Islamic Solidarity Games. If the athletes shine at the international level, the government/PSB will not only reimburse their participating expenditures but lucrative cash incentives will also be granted to them,” a press release by the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said.

The board also decided that the 14th South Asian Games (SAGs) would be staged in November 2023. However, input will be sought from the National Sports Federations about venues of different competitions of the games.

The board also approved the enhancement of rates of boarding and pocket allowance for the camp trainees and fixation of rates of special/extra diet to the potential athletes.

The IPC Minister Ehsaan-Ur-Rehman Mazari also brushed aside rumours that the PSB has discontinued pension and other benefits of its employees.

“A section of press on Wednesday reported that an in-house meeting of the IPC ministry had declared the pension to PSB officers/staff/officials illegal and directed the concerned to take up the matter of discontinuing pension payment and devise another mechanism of benefit to the employees,” the press release said.

“But the minister, who is also president of PSB while chairing the 25th Board meeting here refuted the news item, assuring that all allied benefits would continue to be paid to the PSB employees and no one would be ousted from the service. The terms and conditions of the employment of existing employees cannot be changed during service as has already been decided by the honourable courts in a number of judgments,” it added.

Other key decisions:

The affiliation of Pakistan Amateur Circle Kabaddi Federation was ratified.

The affiliation of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation was suspended for being involved in a number of malpractices apart from doping issues.

The Board unanimously agreed to grant provisional affiliation to Pakistan Long Range Rifle Association with PSB for a period of one year.

It was decided that Ministry of IPC would take up the case with the Ministry of Interior for vacation of Liaquat Gymnasium from Pakistan Rangers Troops within a week time.

The adoption of minimum gross salary of Rs.25,000/- per month to the employees of PSB as notified by the Finance Division was ratified.