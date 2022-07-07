One police officer martyred, 4 people wounded in Mardan blast

An IED explosion has left one police officer martyred and four wounded in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DPO Irfanullah said an explosive device was planted near Chamtar Gate Police Station. One police officer embraced martyrdom while two officers and two locals were injured in the blast, he said.

The main gate of the station and a police van was also damaged in the explosion.

The injured have been shifted to MMC Hospital for the treatment.

The police has cordoned off the area and started the search operation. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has also been called to determine the nature of the blast.

PM condemns terrorist attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed concern over the rising incidents of terrorist attacks on police personnel in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and asked the federal minister for the Interior to extend cooperation to the provincial government in improving the law and order situation.

The prime minister stated this in reaction to the terrorist attack on the Mardan police check-post which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen.

He said the federal government would provide every possible assistance to the KP government in addressing the law and order situation.

He also directed to provide financial assistance packages to the families of the martyred police personnel.

PM Sharif also prayed for the departed souls of policemen to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.