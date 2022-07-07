Kabaddi player shot dead during match in Lahore

Kabaddi player Waqas was shot dead during a match in the Kahna area of Lahore, local media reported on Wednesday.

The player was shot dead during the Panjo festival held at Darbar Sharif of Panju.

The person, who allegedly shot Waqas, who died on the spot, was identified as Waris.

The body of the deceased was shifted to General Hospital while the accused was caught by the people there and handed over to the police.

According to police, due to personal issues, Waris killed Kabadi player Waqas.