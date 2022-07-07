Can you guess Iman Vellani’s favourite Pakistani food?

Iman Vellani has been wowing crowds as Kamala Khan in the much-loved TV series, Ms. Marvel.

Recently, while appearing on an interview with Ahmed Ali Butt from Samaa TV’s show, Super Over, Iman Vellani spoke about her favourite food & much more.

SOURCE: Ms. Marvel on Disney+

The actress was asked how she prepared for the role to which she shared that she was asked to trust her instincts.

Additionally, Iman Vellani shared that her character drew inspiration from her real life as well because she had been through a lot of what Kamala Khan was going through in the series - except the supernatural aspect, of course.

The 19-year-old star who started filming the series when she was just 17, shared that one of the scenes involving a lampost was the hardest for her to shoot because she had to sit on one for several hours, in the middle of the night.

Ending the interview on a light note, Iman Vellani revealed that her favourite food is Nihari. She said: “I’m a Nihari girl. My mom makes the best Nihari.”

Ms. Marvel stars the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan. The series premiered on Disney+ on June 8 with weekly episodes every Wednesday.