Era of tax concessions could be at an end

Pakistan has a high tax expenditure as compared with other developing countries, including India.

Tax expenditure is the amount of tax revenue foregone by the government through exemptions, exclusions, preferential rates, tax credits and allowances in the income tax, sales tax and customs duty laws.

Comparatively, Pakistan had a tax expenditure of 2.8% of GDP in FY22. This is high in comparison with 0.4% and 1.8% of GDP in India and Indonesia, respectively. Pakistan is ranked next to France, a developed country, which is at 4% of GDP.

The total size of tax expenditure is Rs1.48 trillion, comprising Rs399 billion Income Tax, Rs739 billion Sales tax (GST), and Rs342 billion is provided under Custom Duty.

Majority of these concessions are provided to export related sectors, machinery imports and farmers. For example, income tax benefits of Rs46 billion are provided to goods imported by direct and indirect exporters for subsequent export. Similarly, custom duty benefits of Rs71 billion are provided for raw material/ inputs of the textiles sector. Benefits to fertilizer and tractors constitute 23% of current GST expenditures.

Developed countries provide a higher amount of tax concessions vs developing countries. Since Pakistan is maintaining a high percentage, the IMF will continue pursuing to bring the percentage down. Although the government withdrew some concessions with the present budget, the remaining concessions appear to be on target for tapering in future, in the order of priority.

The writer is the CEO of Kifayah Investment Management Limited

