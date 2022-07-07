Asia Cup: Pakistan to face India on August 28

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India on August 28 during the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.

According to details, the tournament will run from August 27 till September 11.

This is the first time Pakistan and India will face-off in a competitive match since the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the Men in Green won by 10 wickets.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be part of the six-team event.

The qualifiers for the event will kick start on August 21, with United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuwait competing for the final spot.

The six teams have been divided in two groups with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh slotted together. Meanwhile, India, Pakistan and the Qualifier will be placed in the other group.

The tournament will be played in a T20 format in a bid to help teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

The event was scheduled to take place in 2020 but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India are the defending champions as they beat Bangladesh in the final of the 2018 Asia Cup.