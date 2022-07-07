Covid death toll rises to 9, highest since four months

With Eidul Azha just around the corner, Covid-19 has once again gripped the country as nine people have succumbed to novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, as many as 23,125 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Of these, 872 individuals tested positive for the virus, putting the positivity ratio at 3.77%.

During this period, nine deaths were also reported, highest since March 7, 2022 when 9 people died due to the virus.

Citing the heightened risk of Covid-19 outbreak in crowded places, the Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has asked tourists visiting the mountainous regions during Eidul Azha to adhere to safety guidelines in the wake of the sixth wave of the pandemic.

Covid-19 SOPs

Avoiding overcrowded places.

Wearing masks is mandatory.

Social distancing must be part of the seating plan in offices and this must also be ensured during prayers.

Hand sanitizers at all entrances and washrooms should be made available.

Get vaccinated and booster shots.

The travel advisory was issued in the backdrop of the upcoming Eidul Azha holidays during which people set out to enjoy across the country, particularly in northern areas.