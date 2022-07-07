Koffee with Karan: 5 celebrities we’re eagerly waiting for to spill the beans

Koffee with Karan returns for its seventh season tonight and we’re eagerly waiting for all the gossip this installment will bring to the forefront.

Filmmaker Karan Johar will be putting the biggest celebrities on the couch that makes one spit it all out. And here are all the celebrities we’ll be waiting to see on the talk show.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor and the two also announced that they’re expecting their first baby together. We can’t wait for the actress to speak about her recent successes, Hollywood debut and of course, her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

2. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has shot to fame in a short amount of time. While the actress was criticised a lot for not having many dialogues in Kabir Singh, she’s been wowing audiences with her performances in Good Newwz, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the recently released, JugJugg Jeeyo. Of course, there’s also her alleged relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, and we hope she can provide some more insight to that on Koffee with Karan.

3. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday will be making her Koffee with Karan debut this year, appearing with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The actress was reported to have been in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter and we hope she can reveal some more details on the same. Additionally, it’ll be a great episode to watch considering she’s had a number of releases and a few controversies along the way.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu whose song, Oo Antava quickly went viral has been making headlines since the past few months. The actress will be making her debut with Koffee with Karan this year and we can’t wait what she has to say.

5. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon has garnered a lot of fame lately, especially with Mimi which won her several accolades. The actress has been appearing in one film after another and we wish to see a different - more personal - side of her on the show, spilling some beans.