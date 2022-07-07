LHC grants Dua Zehra’s ‘husband’ protective bail till July 14

The Lahore High Court has granted protective bail to Zaheer Ahmed – the boy who Dua Zehra claimed to have married of freewill – till July 14.

A single-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Zaheer on Thursday.

Zaheer’s lawyer told the court that Zaheer is nominated in Dua Zehra’s abduction registered in Karachi. Zaheer has maintained that Dua has married him of her free will and he did not abduct her.

The lawyer said they feared that the police might arrest his client and requested the court to grant Zaheer protective bail so they could approach the relevant court for interim bail.

Read: Disagreements & discrepancies split opinion within medical board

The court asked Zaheer’s counsel when the FIR was registered. When the court was informed that the case was registered on April 16, on this the court inquired what were they doing till now and how do they know if the police want to arrest Zaheer. The counsel replied that the investigating officer has stated they are re-investigating the case.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted protective bail to Zaheer till July 14.

Dua Zehra Case

Dua Zehra had allegedly eloped to Punjab where she had solemnized her marriage as per the local laws by claiming to be 16 years of age. However, her parents claimed that she had been kidnapped and brainwashed into the union and feared that she may be trafficked.

A two-member medical board formed earlier in June had found that Dua Zehra’s bones were not that of a 14-year-old.

The chief radiologist further suggested that the girl’s age was more towards 17 years of age.

“Bone age is between 16 to 17 years,” read the certificate.

Based on that report, the Sindh High Court had allowed her exercise her free will and leave with whomever she wants.

However, the court’s decision was challenged by Dua Zehra’s father in the Supreme Court which sent the case back to a trail court. The trial court then issued directions to form a new medical board after the parents challenged the constitution and conduct of the previous medical board.

Subsequently, last week a new, six-member medical board was formed to conduct a fresh age determination test for Dua Zehra.

On July 4, the medical board determined that the age of teenager Dua Zehra is between 15-16 years of age, closer to 15.