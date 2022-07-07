ECP suspends Punjab govt’s Roshan Gharana scheme till July 17

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended on Thursday Punjab government’s program to provide free electricity to people who consume less than 100 units of electricity per month, SAMAA TV reported.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz announced the “Roshan Gharana Scheme”. Under the program, the provincial government was to provide 100% subsidy on power bills of people who consume less than 100 units a month for the past six months.

A day later, the ECP took notice of it. The apex poll body issued a notice to Punjab CM saying that he had violated the election code of conduct.

“Election Commission of Pakistan has announced schedule for bye-elections in 20 constituencies of Provincial Assembly of Punjab and poll is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022,” the notice read.

“No government functionary or elected representative including a local government functionary or elected representative shall announce any development scheme for the constituencies, where by-elections are under process till July 17, 2022,” it further read, adding, “Election Commission of Pakistan is obliged under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to organize and conduct elections and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that the election is conducted honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and that the corrupt practices are guarded against.”

The ECP said that a subsidy relief package announced by the chief minister “for the consumers of electricity of Punjab Province under “Roshan Gharana Program” while addressing a press conference on July 4, 2022 which is violation of the aforementioned directives and para-42 of the Code of Conduct.”

It asked the chief minister to respond by July 7.

On Thursday, the commission said that the program will remain till July 17.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the by-elections are being held in 20 constituencies and the future of the provincial government depends on it.

Things would have been different if the by-election was being held in just one constituency, he added.