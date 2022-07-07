Hajj2022 begins, Monsoon rains, Covid-19 updates

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, July 07, 2022:

Hajj2022 begins

The process of moving over one million pilgrims, including more than 84,000 Pakistanis, to Mina for performing Hajj rituals is in progress.

The intending pilgrims will then proceed to Arafat on Friday to perform the Rukn-e-Azam of the Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat”. They will offer Zohr and Asr prayers together and will stay at Arafat the whole day in prayers.

They will also listen to the Hajj sermon from Masjid-e-Nimra, which will be delivered by Dr Shaikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa.

After sunset, they will leave for Muzdalifah where they will offer both Maghrib and Isha prayers together and spend the whole night under the open sky.

Weather updates

Rain with wind-thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Heavy falls are also likely at a few places in Kashmir, South Punjab and eastern Balochistan during the period.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday that the country has received 87% above normal rainfall during the prevailing monsoon season whereas the death toll due to heavy rains had surged to 77 since June 14.

“Pakistan has become the sixth most affected country due to climate change,” the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to focus on climate change events. “Media is also requested to sensitize masses on precautionary measures during the monsoon disasters,” she said.

The pre-monsoon started in June received more precipitation and there were 16 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events recorded this season due to extreme heatwave, the minister said. Earlier, this was limited to 5-6 on average.

Covid-19 updates

Pakistan has recorded its sharpest rise in daily cases of Covid-19 during the new wave, according to the data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH)

A further 872 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total positive ratio to 3.77%.

The uptick in numbers follows an increase in testing, with more than 23,125 carried out on Thursday.

However, nine more people died in this period and 165 patients were in critical condition, the NIH said.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has said that the steps are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus through an integrated strategy.

Citing the heightened risk of Covid-19 outbreak in crowded places, the federal minister asked tourists visiting the mountainous regions during the Eidul Azha to adhere to safety guidelines.

Use masks and sanitizers

Maintain social distance

Ensure full vaccination against coronavirus

A key economic body of the federal government has approved a project to build the Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway along with a host of other projects.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) decided that the 306-kilometer (km) long, six-lane wide, motorway, will be constructed on the build-operate-transfer model. Moreover, it revised costs to Rs308.194 billion.

With the federal government strapped for cash, its share in the project was limited to Rs10.3 billion (Rs9.5 billion as Capital VGF, Rs300 million as National Highway Authority (NHA) establishment charges and Rs500 million for contingencies). Click for more details