Even goray are obsessed with Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat’s chemistry in Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel aired its fifth episode lately and fans were finally able to see their favourite, Fawad Khan make magic on screen.

Firstly, we need to talk about Fawad Khan. The actor made his Hollywood debut with Ms. Marvel, appearing in the fifth episode of the series, which shows him as Hasan.

His character is being loved by the masses, while others are just glad to see him on the screen after a long time. Here’s what some people had to say about him:

Like Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat too made her Hollywood debut with Ms. Marvel, however, the actress appeared in the third episode and has been a regular since. The fifth episode finally saw her character, Aisha, coming face-to-face with Fawad Khan’s Hasan.

The two play husband and wife in the series and their on-screen chemistry has got fans wanting more. They now want to see both of them in more projects together.

Have a look at what people had to say about them:

Ms. Marvel stars the first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan. The series premiered on Disney+ on June 8 with weekly episodes every Wednesday.