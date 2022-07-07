WATCH: Quetta military police official saves man’s life

A Quetta military police (MP) official put his life in danger and saved the life of a man who was being electrocuted.

Balochistan has been the worst hit province in the prevailing monsoon spell.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Quetta Cantt when a man identified as Shehroz Masih got stuck to an electrical pole amidst heavy rainfall.

When the MP official on duty nearby saw Masih getting electrocuted, he displayed courageous behaviour and pulled away the person from the pole after tying him to a cloth.

The heroic efforts of the MP official that saved Masih’s life can be seen in the video.

Two passersby shifted Masih to a nearby hospital later. The video went viral over social media, with heaps of praises coming in for the MP official.

Earlier, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said at least 77 people had lost their lives in rain related incidents.