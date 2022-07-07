Pindi judge orders IO to produce Imran Riaz Khan before Attock court

A Rawalpindi lower court has ordered the investigation officer to produce anchor and journalist Imran Riaz Khan before the relevant court falling within the jurisdiction of the Attock police.

Imran was arrested by the Attock police near the Islamabad toll plaza on Tuesday night in cases pertaining to inciting the public against state institutions.

Special Magistrate Pervaiz Khan presided over the case.

During the hearing, he made it clear that the case cannot be heard in his court as he is a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) judge.

Imran’s counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq contended before the court that his client’s arms and bullet-proof vehicle’s licenses have been cancelled.

He highlighted that Imran had obtained a bail before arrest from the Islamabad High Court a month ago.

The lawyer told the court that his client was apprehended near the Islamabad toll plaza by the Attock police.

The judge, in his remarks, said he cannot hear the case as it does not lie in his jurisdiction.

Ashfaq, the counsel, maintained that an Attock court had told them to refer to a court in Rawalpindi. “Is there anyone that will take this case forward?” he questioned.

Imran told the judge that he had a feeling that authorities would be arresting him soon. He requested the court to dismiss the case.

The court in its detailed order states that “The IO is directed to produce the accused before the competent court of jurisdiction dealing with the Police Station, City Attock.”

It adds that “The AD legal further confirms that no offence has been committed as per definitions of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) 2016 offenses and the FIA authority has no privilege to investigate the matter.”

The court order further reads that “offences mentioned in the FIR are not actually made out in this case, and the local police have wrongly lodged the FIR to the extent of PECA 2016.”

Briefing the media after the hearing, the anchorperson’s counsel Ashfaq said the court termed all the FIRs as bogus and quashed the PECA act too.

“Imran Riaz has been ordered to be presented in the Attock court,” he said. “400 policemen present here are harassing us.”

Hailing Imran’s courage and enthusiasm, the counsel informed the reporter that the police had three sections left in the FIR now, and the case was back within the jurisdiction of Attock.

Lawyer Ashfaq concluded that this is the first time in the history of the nation’s courts that three magistrates are hearing the same case.