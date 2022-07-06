Railways offers 30% discount on fares during Eid

Pakistan Railways on Wednesday gave an early Eidul Azha gift to citizens, announcing a discount of up to 30% on fares for trains operating during the holidays.

In a statement issued by Pakistan Railways spokesperson on Wednesday, the discount is being offered on the public sector trains which will be running between July 10 and 12.

This discount offer will not be applicable for trains operating before July 10 or from July 13 onwards.

The notice further said that the discount offer is not valid for the 18 trains operated by private companies.

These private trains include Sir Syed Express, Farid Express, Tezgaam, Zakaria Express, Mehr Express, Mehran Express, Badr Express, Ghouri Express, and Mianwali Express.

Earlier, the federal government had announced extended Eidul Ahza holidays. Per a notification, the holidays announced are from Friday, July 8 to Tuesday, July 12.