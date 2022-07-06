US sanctions Iranian oil trading network

The US government on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on an international network of individuals and entities that has used a web of Gulf-based front companies to sell hundreds of millions of dollars worth of petroleum and petrochemical products from Iranian companies to East Asia.

The sanctions were announced by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

“While the United States is committed to achieving an agreement with Iran that seeks a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), we will continue to use all our authorities to enforce sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

The US treasury said that Wednesday’s sanctions follow OFAC’s designations of an international sanctions evasion network supporting Iranian petrochemical sales earlier in July.

Concurrently with Treasury’s designations, the State Department imposed sanctions on five entities based in Iran, Vietnam, and Singapore and two vessels pursuant in connection with significant transactions for the sale and transport of petroleum products from Iran, on or after November 5, 2018.

Sanction evaders

The US identified the Iran-based Jam Petrochemical Company (JPC), which has exported hundreds of thousands of metric tons of petrochemical products, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, to companies throughout East Asia.

Many of these products were sold to Iran-based Iran Petrochemical Commercial Company (PCC) for onward shipment to China.

JPC, they said, has aided China in facilitating the use of front bank accounts and companies to obfuscate the shipment and sale of Iranian-origin petrochemicals.

By these means, in mid to late 2021, JPC sold hundreds of thousands of metric tons of petrochemicals worth millions of dollars to PCC with the intent to deliver the goods to China and the Philippines.

Another company banned includes Edgar Commercial Solutions FZE which purchased and exported hundreds of millions of dollars worth of petrochemical products from numerous sanctioned Iranian companies, including Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Company (PGPICC) and Arya Sasol Polymer Company, for onward shipment to China.

Edgar Commercial Solutions FZE used Hong Kong-based front company Lustro Industry Limited to disguise its role in the bulk purchase of petrochemical products from PGPICC and JPC.

Through Lustro Industry Limited, Edgar Commercial Solutions FZE has remitted millions of dollars to Oligei International Trading Co. Limited, a PGPICC front company, for the purchase of petrochemical products from PGPICC.

Moreover, Edgar Commercial Solutions FZE, Lustro Industry Limited, and Oligei International Trading Co., Limited were designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, PGPICC.

Treasury-designated Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance) has used its UAE-based front company Ali Almutawa Petroleum and Petrochemical Trading L.L.C (Ali Almutawa) to send and receive tens of millions of dollars worth of payments related to the sale and purchase of Iranian petroleum products, including gasoline and naphtha.

One of Ali Almutawa’s customers is UAE-based Petrokick LLC, which has purchased tens of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petroleum products from the company. Petrokick LLC has also purchased millions of dollars worth of oil products from Behran Oil for onward shipment to the UAE. Petrokick LLC has sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian oil products shipped to the UAE.

Triliance was designated as having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Behran Oil was designated for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Bonyad Mostazafan, a business empire owned by the Supreme Leader.

Ali Almutawa Petroleum and Petrochemical Trading L.L.C is being designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, Triliance. Petrokick LLC is being designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, Behran Oil.

Crude Oil and Petrochemical Exporters

Since 2019, UAE-based Iranian nationals Morteza Rajabieslami (Rajabieslami) and Mahdieh Sanchuli (Sanchuli) have partnered to export Iranian crude oil and petrochemical products on behalf of Switzerland-based Naftiran Intertrade Company (NICO), the marketing arm of NIOC, through companies and vessels under their control.

Rajabieslami owns an extensive network of companies engaged in refining, energy trading, shipping, and bunkering, which have facilitated the shipment of thousands of metric tons of fuel oil worth millions of dollars from Iran. These companies have been involved in contracts valued in the tens of millions of dollars related to the sale of petroleum products from NICO.

Sanchuli, an experienced petroleum sales facilitator who has served as a representative of UAE-based companies Petrogat FZE and Emerald Global FZE, has purchased from NICO shipments of crude oil worth tens of millions of dollars.

Sanchuli has paid NICO tens of millions of dollars on behalf of Petrogat FZE to facilitate multiple shipments of oil from Iran to East Asia for the benefit of NICO.

NICO was identified as being owned or controlled by the government of Iran.

Morteza Rajabieslami, Mahdieh Sanchuli, Petrogat FZE, and Emerald Global FZE are being designated for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services in support of, NICO.

Sanctions implications

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property of these targets that are in the United States or the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons.

In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individuals and entities designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to enforcement action.

Furthermore, unless an exception applies, any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant transaction for any of the individuals or entities designated today could be subject to US sanctions.