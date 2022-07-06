SECP warns digital loan sharks of action

With digital financial services gaining vogue in the country, loan sharks and payday loan services have digitized their services as well and are fast gaining traction. But with these services engaging in some of the same illicit practices online as they do in the offline world, the regulator has now stepped in, warning of actions.

In a statement released by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Wednesday, it cautioned digital lending non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) of a regulatory intervention unless they make full disclosures of the terms and engage in fair business practices by the industry as a whole.

To enforce this, SECP hosted a teleconference of chief executives of NBFCs engaged in digital lending. Recent media reports of charging about exorbitant interest rates, inadequate disclosures, and coercive collection practices, purportedly being resorted to by lending platforms were also discussed.

During the meeting, SECP advised the digital lending services to adopt lending best practices, ensure full disclosures and fair treatment of borrowers, avoid excessive pricing, deploy a robust complaint resolution mechanism, and ensure privacy protection and data security.

While the SECP expressed a reluctance to burden the nascent industry through excessing regulations, it did expect the industry to practice caution and develop standards that protect borrowers through adequate disclosure.

Representative of NBFCs, meanwhile, shared their concerns, particularly the existence of a large number of unregulated entities operating in the digital lending sector.

They claimed that these unlicensed and unauthorized apps were engaged in bringing a regulated sector into disrepute.

Moreover, they said that some licensed NBFCs were approached to sublet their license, an offer which the industry participants have rejected.

The NBFCs claimed that despite complaints on social media, the overall number of these complaints comprised only a small fraction of total loans extended by these digital lenders while the number of satisfied customers was much larger in comparison to the unhappy customers.

SECP said that soon, in collaboration with other regulators and law enforcement agencies, strict action will be taken against illegal platforms.