ECNEC approves construction of Rs308b Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway

A key economic body of the federal government on Wednesday approved a project to build the Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway along with a host of other projects.

The project was approved during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) which met in the federal capital on Wednesday with Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the chair. Others who participated in the meeting included Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Balochistan Planning Minister Noor Muhammad Dummar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra; federal secretaries and other federal and provincial officers.

The meeting decided that the 306-kilometer (km) long, six-lane wide, motorway, will be constructed on the build-operate-transfer model. Moreover, it revised costs to Rs308.194 billion.

With the federal government strapped for cash, its share in the project was limited to Rs10.3 billion (Rs9.5 billion as Capital VGF, Rs300 million as National Highway Authority (NHA) establishment charges and Rs500 million for contingencies).

The project, it was decided, would be executed by the NHA.

While the forum approved the project, it will still be subject to the fulfilment of all codal formalities and requisite legislation from the National Assembly.

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway

ECNEC also considered and approved the rehabilitation and construction of the four-lane Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) link. The link highway will connect the motorway to Narang Mandi and Kartarpur in Narowal and Nankana. It will include the Narowal Eastern Bypass.

The revised project envisages the rehabilitation, dualization and construction of a 73-km-long four-lane dual carriageway.

The government, however, rationalized the cost of the project to Rs17.38 billion, while the project deadline was set at three years.

Digitized land management

ECNEC also approved the Punjab Urban Lane Systems Enhancement Project (PULSE) with a rationalized cost of Rs25.5 billion, with an FEC of Rs1.379 billion.

The project will be executed by the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) through the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). These authorities will develop cadastral maps for the project, including digital land records of the urban, peri-urban and rural areas of the entire Punjab.

The project will be funded from a loan provided by the World Bank and is expected to be completed within five years (60 months).

Warsak-Nasir Bagh Road

The ECNEC approved the construction of 8.7km of the missing section of the Ring Road from Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road.

The six-lane highway will cost Rs16.49 billion. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said that they will fully bear the expenses of the project and execute it within three years.

In this regard, the ECNEC observed that projects which are fully funded by the provinces with no section of foreign funding may be exempted from the condition of seeking approval from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and the ECNEC.

Mangi dam

ECNEC also approved a revised plan for the construction of the Mangi Dam in Balochistan. The project aims to reduce the existing shortfall in water supply faced by Quetta city.

The 61-meter-high concrete gravity dam is located about 60 km east of Quetta on the Khost River. It has a planned gross reservoir capacity of 36.4 million cubic meters (MCM) and an annual release capacity of 13.4 MCM. It is expected that the reservoir will provide Quetta with an additional 8.1 million gallons per day of water.

The government revised the cost of constructing the dam to Rs13.248 billion. However, the federal government said that it will only pay half the cost of the project, as mentioned in the originally approved PC-I of the project.

It will, however, bear any increase in cost due to upgrading the power supply grid station and transmission line.

Any other increase in cost, however, will be borne by the province using its resources.

Karachi projects

The ECNEC also approved two projects for Karachi after revising their costs.

The first project was for the restoration and revamping of the Orangi Nullah, located in Orangi Town in District West.

Its cost was revised to Rs15.007 billion.

The other project is the restoration and revamping of the Gujjar Nullah located in District Central

Its cost has been revised to Rs14.854 billion

Both projects are being sponsored by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and are slated to be completed within 21 months, the statement added.