LHC orders release of Haleem Adil Sheikh

The Lahore High Court has ordered the release of Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh from the custody of Karachi’s anti-corruption cell.

Sheikh was picked up around midnight from a hotel located on Lahore’s M M Alam Road and was untraceable throughout the night. The Lahore police had initially refused to comment on the matter but later confirmed that he was not in their custody.

A single judge bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the case on Wednesday. During the hearing, the court declared Sheikh’s arrest as illegal and ordered his release immediately.

Sheikh contended before the court that more and more cases are lodged against him by the Sindh government when he keeps raising his voice to solve the problems of Karachi,

He requested the judge to approve his bail application so that he could spend time with his kids on Eid-ul-Adha.

Justice Najafi’s order stated no arrest warrant or letter was presented in court, adding that the court has full power to interfere in matters when a citizen is deprived of his rights.

The CCTV footage of Sheikh’s arrest spread on social media like wildfire, prompting PTI leaders and supporters to raise their voice against the unlawful arrest.

The footage showed that six men in plain clothes arrived at the hotel in a double cabin pick up and took Sheikh away with them within a matter of minutes.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon had confirmed Sheikh’s arrest, saying that the anti-corruption unit has every right to pursue a case against a land grabber.

“The government has nothing to do with Sheikh’s arrest,” he said. “The arrest took place after Sheikh did not respond to the repeated letters written to him by the anti-corruption unit.”