ECP notifies PTI’s five reserved seat members in Punjab Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notifications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members appointed to the five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly.

ECP had de-seated 25 Punjab MPAs including five reserved seat members for voting against the party’s policy.

PTI had requested the ECP to issue a notification of appointment for the new reserved seats members.

According to the election commission’s notification, Batool Zain, Saira Raza and Fauzia Abbas were appointed to the reserved seats for women whereas Habook Rafiq and Samuel Yaqoob are appointed to the minority reserved seats.

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had declared the Punjab chief minister’s election null and void, paving the way for fresh polls for the provincial chief executive on July 22.