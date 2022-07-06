Bilawal, Blinken reaffirm mutual desire to ‘strengthen bilateral ties’

Pakistan and US on Wednesday reaffirmed their desire to further strengthen bilateral ties in several development sectors and trade apart from discussing the evolving humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken via telephone.

In a series of tweets, Bilawal and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that the two sides reiterated mutual commitment to deepen Pakistan-US ties and enhance engagement in several key sectors including trade, energy, health and security.

“We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship,” Bilawal said after the call.

“We must increase people-to-people and business-to-business contacts,” the foreign minister said.

The Foreign Office added that apart from stressing the solidification of trade and commercial ties, mutual cooperation in the energy, health, security and economic development sectors was also reaffirmed.

There was also a discussion on continuous engagement with the interim Afghan government in light of the emerging humanitarian crisis there.

Further, Bilawal requested Blinken to ease the issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.

The ongoing visit of the US State Department’s Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed to Pakistan was also appreciated.

Dilawar has been visiting Pakistan for the past week , during which time he has held a slew of meetings with business leaders of the country. He had even met with Bilawal last week.