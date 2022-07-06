Rigging in full swing ahead of Punjab by-polls, warns Imran

Blaming the Election Commission of Pakistan for doing everything in their power to make the coalition government candidates win, Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that voter list tampering is in full swing for the Punjab by-elections on July 17.

Addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal district’s Chichawatni city, the ex-premier said Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is in touch with a man in Lahore who was assigned the job of rigging the upcoming by-polls.

Imran asked his supporters to promise him that no matter how much rigging the imported government does, they won’t let the thieves win even if the umpire is on their side.

Highlighting how the process of tampering voter lists is already in flow, the PTI chairman said he needs at least 10 volunteers to be present on every polling booth on July 17.

“It is very important to check the voter lists,” Imran said. “Men should sit and check every voter list.”

He declared that the nation will hear good news on the day of Punjab by-elections that PTI has won all the 20 seats.

Imran hailed the courage of journalists such as Ayaz Amir and Imran Riaz Khan for speaking the truth.

“Those who are trying to suppress the truth think that they will instill fear in the public so that the people stayed quiet but they are absolutely wrong.”

Calling PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz the “queen of liars”, the PTI chief said she is out on bail and receiving a PM’s protocol.

Imran went on to make it clear that he will continue his struggle, no matter how many FIRs are registered against him. “At least 15 FIRs are lodged against me currently.”

The ex-premier disclosed that he is being advised from certain quarters that if he does not fall in line then he will be thrown in jail. “The public and history won’t forgive the people who are calling the shots.”

He warned if peaceful protests won’t be allowed to be carried out then the country will be pushed towards anarchy.

“The situation of Sri Lanka and Lebanon will be replicated back here,” Imran said. “People will get out on the streets.”

The former prime minister cautioned the government to not scare people with FIRs because it won’t deter them from their struggle as they are ready to wage jihad and fight against injustice.

The PTI chairman further said ex-pm Nawaz Sharif and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari worship money.

Imran hailed the presence of women, kids and youngsters to reach the venue despite the rainy weather creating hassles on the way.

He recalled how founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam led the formation of this country on the basis of the two nation theory.

“Jinnah led his struggle and was of the view that either we become slaves of Hindus after the British or we become an independent nation.”