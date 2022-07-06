How you can stay safe during monsoon rains?

The First spell of monsoon rains has hit the country, and it has hit hard, leaving behind a bloody trail of destruction. As many as 39 people have been killed in rain-related incidents so far.

SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of safety tips to help you stay safe during the monsoon season.

Stay clear of electrical wires

Electrocution is one of the most common reasons for injuries and deaths during the rainy season.

In a country like Pakistan where the majority of power distribution takes place above ground, it is important to stay away from power pylons and electricity poles.

Moreover, stay away from pools of water where an electrical pole has fallen or wires are seen dangling.

Do not even try to save anyone who can be seen getting electrocuted. The most you can do is call the emergency services.

Make sure not to touch any exposed wires as well or electrical switches exposed to the rain - such as doorbells.

Avoid pools of stagnant water

Pools of accumulated water may contain bacteria that can lead to different diseases such as fungal infections.

These dirty water puddles are usually filled with mosquitoes and other insects as well.

Rainwater is considered a breeding season for mosquitos transmitting diseases like dengue and malaria. It is advisable to use mosquito repellent coils, sprays, and creams or the electronic mosquito killer device.

Do not attempt to jump in deep puddles either. You never know what is hidden below dirty and muddy waters, from open manholes to sharp objects which could cause injuries.

Drive Safely

It is important to drive slow as it is difficult to use car breaks on wet roads, at times the breaks even fail.

If your car gets stuck in a pool of water, make sure not to step out of it in a bid to fix it. There can be a live current passing through the water because of a naked electrical wires or damaged pole.

If the water begins to enter your car then lift your legs onto the seat and do not forget to call the emergency services. In such instances, even a call on the police helpline 15 will also not go in vain.

Precautions for bikers

If you’re on a motorcycle then make sure to maintain a speed that you can control while braking.

Slow down completely while moving down a slope because breaks don’t work while descending on wet roads.

Unplug electrical appliances

If you’re at home and water has begun to enter through the roof, windows, or doors, turn off the electricity of your house immediately to avoid any mishaps.

Stay away from switchboards and plugged-in electrical appliances as well.

Say no to street food

Samosas, pakoras, and Kachoris are considered part and parcel of monsoon season as people like to flock to local eateries or street vendors to enjoy light rain.

However, little do they realize the health problems associated with such food mainly because of the dirty surroundings they are prepared in that turn filthy in the rain.

Avoiding eating out will save you the trouble of visiting a doctor due to jaundice, typhoid, hepatitis, and other intestinal problems apart from spending more time in the bathroom due to diarrhea.

Emergency contacts