‘Bit of an illusion’: Shaun Tait sheds light on Hasan Ali’s form

Pakistan’s fast-bowling coach Shaun Tait has brushed aside concerns about pacer Hasan Ali’s form ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Ali only took two wickets at an average of 96 in two matches during Pakistan’s last Test series, on home soil, against Australia.

“There’s never, never a shortage of hard work, personally, that’s for sure,” Tait said of Hasan while talking to espncricinfo.

“I think it’s a bit of an illusion, too, because I think I’ve sort of just got a bit of time, obviously, with the boys recently, and I’ve watched them pretty closely, and I think he’s bowling quite well.

“So it’s just a matter of taking wickets, right, so if he runs it and takes wickets, the media and the public all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s in great form’. So now we don’t want to think about that too much. They’re all bowling well, so there’s no pressure there.”

Tait also backed his pacers to do well in Sri Lanka, despite the conditions being more conducive for spinners, if they step on the field with a positive frame of mind.

“I think obviously it’s not a place renowned for fast bowlers to go and take bags of wickets usually. But I think as a pace bowler you’ve got to go in with a positive mindset. You know, when you get your opportunity to bowl your spell, get it right, take a breakthrough. Obviously, with spinners, Sri Lanka will do their job anyway. We’re just going as positive as we can. We’ve got a good fast-bowling group. There’s no reason for us not to be excited about the contest,” he concluded.

Pakistan team arrived in Colombo today for the two-Test series, with the first match set to begin on July 16 in Galle.