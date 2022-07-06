Imran Ismail served Rs1b defamation notice served for falsely accusing PM’s son

The son of incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday sent a defamation notice, claiming damages worth Rs1 billion, to former Sindh governor Imran Ismail over allegations of minting money through the solar panel business.

The notice was sent after Ismail’s comments from the other day when he stated that during an era when the country was facing one of the worst load shedding in recent history, forcing people to opt for alternative energy sources, including solar power. The government, he claimed, had shown an inclination towards renewable energy sources.

Imran Ismail went on to allege that Suleman Shehbaz was profiting from the power woes of ordinary Pakistanis by offering solar energy panels as an alternative means of energy generation.

The former governor had alleged that the PM’s son stands to gain monetary benefits by providing solar panels to government-owned buildings and that the move was extremely exploitative.

Based on these statements, a legal notice underlining section 8 of Defamation Ordinance 2002, was sent by Suleman’s representatives to Imran Ismail.

He was asked to immediately remove the viral defamatory tweets and issue a public apology on Twitter within a fortnight of receiving the warning letter.

The complainant has also sought an ‘unconditional written apology’ for the ‘falsehoods peddled’ in defamatory tweets.

It is worth noting that the tweets were shared a little over 4,000 times and garnered around 10,000 likes till the filing of this news report.

Suleman through legal channels also notified the former Sindh governor to abstain from making further ‘false, baseless and unsubstantiated’ remarks against him or face punitive legal action.