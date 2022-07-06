Shehbaz orders inquiry into ‘criminal’ Gwadar Breakwater Project delays

Infuriated at delays, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the criminal delays in the Gwadar Breakwater Project as he blamed the previous government, led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as responsible for the inordinate delay.

In a series of messages posted on the microblogging site Twitter, Shehbaz took exception to the inordinate delay in the project.

“In a meeting today, I ordered an inquiry into the criminal delay in the Gwadar Breakwater project,” he wrote.

“It baffles the mind how PTI govt ignored it despite the availability of $445 million grant, $484 million soft loans and feasibility,” he said.

“From energy to infrastructure, every project under PTI suffered costly delays,” he lamented.

The premier continued that the project is not just about infrastructure development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“It has political, economic and strategic value,” he said, adding, “Turning Balochistan’s backwardness into prosperity is our collective responsibility and my mission.”

Breakwaters are necessary for port operations and in the case of Gwadar, their construction would facilitate expansion works all along the shore of Gwadar East Bay, including the construction of additional terminals and port infrastructure.

The project was due to cost $123 million, including a 1.2-.15-kilometer-long breakwater for the construction of berthing facilities on the eastern side of the existing multi-purpose terminal.

A joint feasibility study of the project was completed in June 2020 and a draft project concept-1 was submitted to the Federal Planning Ministry for approval from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Moreover, project documents showed that the construction of the breakwaters was the responsibility of the Gwadar Port Authority.