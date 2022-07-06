Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa to deliver Hajj 2022 sermon

Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has been appointed as Khatib for Hajj 1443 (2022) by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud.

He will deliver the Hajj Khutbah on Friday, 9 Zill Hajj 1443 from Masjid Al Namirah, Arafat.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa holds the post of Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and also the President of the Organization of Muslim Scholars.

One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed at this year’s hajj – a key pillar of Islam that all able-bodied Muslims are required to perform at least once – after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the pandemic.

At least 650,000 overseas pilgrims have arrived so far in Saudi Arabia, the authorities said Sunday.

In 2019, about 2.5 million people took part in the rituals, which include circling the Kaaba, the imposing black cube at Mecca’s Grand Mosque, gathering at Mount Arafat and “stoning the devil” in Mina.

The following year, foreigners were barred and worshippers were restricted to just 10,000, rising to 60,000 fully vaccinated Saudi citizens and residents in 2021, to stop the hajj turning into a global super-spreader.

One million vaccinated pilgrims under the age of 65 will attend the hajj under strict sanitary conditions, with the Grand Mosque, the holiest site in Islam, scrubbed and disinfected 10 times a day.